2nd Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Lineman, Trey Pipkins III, Has COVID-19

The team placed a second Los Angeles Charger offensive lineman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trey Pipkins III, 24, started the past three games at right tackle.

The 6-foot, 6-inch, 307-pound Pipkins played in all six games this season. He played in 13 of last season’s 16 games, starting three, after his third round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Chargers placed Ryan Groy, their starting right guard the past three games, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

The team resumed practicing Friday with what Lynn described as a longer session than usual, incorporating some drills he had planned for Thursday along with what was planned for Friday.

“Everyone was locked in and focused,” Lynn said. “We had a good practice.”

Lynn canceled Thursday’s practice and sent the players who were at the team’s Costa Mesa training facility, the Hoag Performance Center, home “to protect the team” following the announcement about Groy.

“I don’t want to take any chances,” he said. “I don’t want anyone else getting infected potentially.”

Lynn said he also wanted to give players “some peace of mind.”

Pipkins’ test increases the number of positive tests since Tuesday among players on Los Angeles professional teams.

The Los Angeles Football Club announced Friday that two players tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting cancellation of all in-person activities at its training facility at Cal State Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed near the end of Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday following a positive test.

City News Service

