UCSD Men’s Basketball to Make Big West Debut Against Cal Poly in January

Games follow with UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis, Long Beach State, Hawaii, CSU Bakersfield, UC Riverside, UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton.

The traditional home-and-home round-robin schedule has been altered so that teams will play the same opponent on consecutive days at one site. The majority of games will take place on Fridays and Saturdays.

Each team will contest the schedule over an 11-week period with one bye week. Games will not be rescheduled should a team need to quarantine.

The NCAA recently announced that Nov. 25, is the official start date for the 2020-21 basketball season. It is at the discretion of Big West members to determine the number of games conducted during non-conference play.