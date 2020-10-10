Share This Article:

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has paid up after losing a bet with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti over the Padres-Dodgers matchup in a National League Division Series.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The bet was for the series winner to get a six-pack of the other city’s best local beer. Faulconer sent Ballast Point Brewing Company’s Swingin’ Friar Ale to Garcetti Friday, one day after the Padres season ended with a 12-3 loss, as the Dodgers completed the sweep of the best-of-three series.

“So proud of our @Padres,” Faulconer posted on Twitter Friday. “But a bet’s a bet. Sending this @BallastPoint Swingin’ Friar Ale to @MayorOfLA. Hope you enjoy some of San Diego’s finest brews!”

Faulconer also bought some Alesmith Brewing Company’s Tony Gwynn .394 for himself, he said.

Garcetti was a good sport, tweeting “Thanks, Mayor @Kevin_Faulconer, for the friendly wager and sending local San Diego beers to L.A. We know we’ll be seeing the @Padres back in the playoffs soon!”

Garcetti would have sent craft beer from South Los Angeles Beverage Co. if the Padres had advanced to the National League Championship Series.

— City News Service

Mayor Faulconer Pays Beer Bet with LA Counterpart When Padres Lose was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: