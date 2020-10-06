Padres, With Costly Error, Fall to Dodgers 5-1 to Open Series, as Clevinger Exits Early

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres held the Los Angeles Dodgers scoreless – and hitless – through nearly five innings – but they asked for trouble over each of those innings, issuing eight walks.

Until the sixth that is. That’s when the Padres walked two more Dodgers, but more importantly, gave up four hits and a wild pitch, to put the Dodgers up 5-1.

They lost a manager too – Jayce Tingler, on his way out for a visit to the mound, gave home-plate umpire Lance Barrett an earful following Mookie Betts’ double – and found himself tossed from the game.

The five runs held up, as the Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in their National League Division Series, being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Padres starter Mike Clevinger leaves today's game early. He walked off the mound with a trainer after his velocity dropped in the 2nd inning. pic.twitter.com/x7Ix3q1N1E — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2020

The Padres’ Mike Clevinger, who missed the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals due an elbow injury, started the game but only made it through two pitches in the second.

“Hoping we’re going to be able and push it and get back,” an emotional Clevinger said after the game.

Meanwhile, the Padres left their other top starter, Dinelson Lamet, who also missed the wild-card series, off the Division Series roster altogether. He’s dealing with a biceps injury.

With Clevinger’s exit, it became another bullpen game for the Padres, as four relievers – including Ryan Weathers, making his MLB debut in the post-season – largely kept the Dodgers in check until the sixth.

His name is literally NO LA. pic.twitter.com/UMaP04gM52 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 7, 2020

The Padres took the lead in the fourth, after a walk to Wil Myers. He stole second, and Austin Nola singled to left to bring him home.

Dodger starter Walker Buehler was shaky too, issuing four walks. He walked the bases loaded in the second, but Jurickson Profar and Trent Grisham struck out to end the inning.

The Padres left 14 men on base for the game.

“We had our chances offensively,” Tingler said. “They made some big pitches to get out of some jams.”

Ryan Weathers is the second pitcher ever and fifth player in MLB history to make his debut in the #Postseason. At 20 years and 294 days old, he's also the second-youngest to do so. pic.twitter.com/OQ0vwvH9ZL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 7, 2020

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Dodgers capitalized on walks to Justin Turner and Will Smith.

With two outs, Cody Bellinger hit a grounder to Jake Cronenworth who made a throw that sailed on first baseman Eric Hosmer. Hosmer couldn’t handle it, and Turner scored to make it 1-1.

The error was charged to Cronenworth.

In the decisive sixth, Chris Taylor, who walked, scored on Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly. Betts, following his double, crossed the plate on a single by Turner, who scored on Bellinger’s infield hit. Max Muncy closed out the scoring on a wild pitch to A.J. Pollock from Craig Stammen.

Dustin May, who took over for Buehler, got the win. Garrett Richards, one of nine Padres to take the mound, was tagged with the loss.

Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday as the teams continue their best-of-five series. The Padres have yet to announce a starter.

Game 2 airs on FS1. The games are being played in Arlington as part of baseball’s plan to use neutral sites in the playoffs during the pandemic.

– Staff reports

