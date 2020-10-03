Share This Article:

Former pitcher Charles Haeger – who had stints with several baseball teams, including the San Diego Padres – became the suspect in his ex-girlfriend’s murder and was found dead of a self-inflict gunshot wound Saturday, according to Arizona law enforcement officials.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Associated Press reported that the authorities had established “probable cause” to arrest Haeger, 37, on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault.

The unidentified victim died Friday, Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman told the AP.

Police sought Haeger and found his vehicle near Flagstaff. ESPN reported that investigators discovered his body on a trail “along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.”

Scottsdale police are asking the public for help locating 37-year-old Charles Haeger, who is suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.https://t.co/eeMyoCw26p — azcentral (@azcentral) October 4, 2020

Haeger had a limited career in the major leagues, according to the AP, pitching 83 innings. In addition to the Padres, he was part of four other organizations, the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to baseball-reference.com, Haeger appeared in four games for the Padres in 2008 and 15 for the Dodgers in 2009-10.

Hoster told the AP that detectives learned that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots at the residence Friday. He saw Haeger leave the victim’s bedroom holding a handgun.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911,” Hoster said in a statement to the AP.

Police found the deceased victim in the bedroom.

– Staff reports

Murder Suspect, a Former Padre, Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Grand Canyon was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: