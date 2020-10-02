Phoenix Player and Coach Placed on Leave after Anti-Gay Slur in Loyal Game

By Chris Stone

The Phoenix Rising player accused of making an anti-gay slur against a San Diego Loyal soccer player has been placed on administrative leave, the Arizona club said. The Phoenix coach also is on leave.

“Until the investigation is concluded by the USL, Phoenix Rising midfielder Junior Flemmings will be taking an administrative leave so that he may focus fully on cooperating with the investigation,” the Phoenix club said on Twitter.

Coach Rick Schantz’s leave is unrelated to that investigation, the Thursday night tweet said.

San Diego Loyal walked off the field at the University of San Diego midmatch after Loyal player Collin Martin reported that midfielder Flemmings used a Jamaican homophobic slur just before halftime.

Martin originally was mistakenly given a red card because a referee said he misunderstood.

San Diego Loyal coach Landon Donovan asked that Flemmings be removed from the game. When Phoenix coach Schantz refused, the Loyal walked off the pitch.

Flemmings, who scored 14 goals this season, has denied the accusation.

Phoenix Rising is in first place in the USL Championship league and after Saturday’s match will head into the playoffs.

In a sideline exchange with Donovan and referees, Schantz was heard saying to Donovan, “Come on, man. Don’t make a big scene.”

Shortly after that, he asked soccer legend Donovan how long he had been playing soccer.

At the time of the incident, Loyal was leading Phoenix 3-1 with goals by Miguel Berry and Rubio Rubin. Forfeiting the game ended the Loyal’s chances of making it to the playoffs.

In agreeing to leave the field, his players were “very clear in that moment that they were giving up all hopes of making the playoffs,” Donovan said. “But they said it doesn’t matter. There are things more important in life and we have to stand up for what we believe in.”

It was the second time in two games that Donovan’s actions showed the treatment of his team was more important than earning points leading to the playoffs. Last week, a player from LA Galaxy II shouted the N-word against Loyal midfielder Elijah Martin.

That player was let go from LA Galaxy II.

Phoenix Rising concluded its twitter statement: “Phoenix Rising FC is actively anti-homophobia and anti-racist and has a zero-tolerance policy for actions which run contrary to these core values.”

