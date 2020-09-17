Larry Caudillo, Former University of San Diego Coach, Hoover High Teacher, Dies at 68

Share This Article:

Larry Caudillo, the second-winningest coach in University of San Diego softball history, who took part in three different Torero programs, has died in San Diego. He was 68.

Caudillo led USD softball for eight years after 15 years as an assistant coach. He also spent two years each playing for USD’s football and baseball teams.

At the helm of the softball program, Caudillo was its first Division I head coach as the team transitioned from Division III in 1986. He had a .500 or better record in seven campaigns, and won 30 games three times.

His teams recorded back-to-back winning seasons in 1986 and 1987. In 1991, Caudillo and the Toreros won 34 games, the second-most wins in a season in program history.

Overall, he won 211 games. That made him one of only two head coaches in the program with 200 or more career victories.

“Larry was a Torero through and through,” said Bill McGillis, USD’s executive director of athletics. “As both a Torero scholar-athlete and as a coach, Larry made immense contributions to our program, and hundreds of young women and men benefited from his coaching expertise and leadership. He will be remembered as one of the Torero greats.”

Caudillo began his USD football career in 1973 as a linebacker and running back. He also helped the Toreros reach the Division III playoffs. He also played baseball for USD head coach John Cunningham.

Caudillo joined the USD football coaching staff starting in 1975. He filled a variety of roles for the program, including offensive and special teams coordinator, and position coach.

During the 1985-86 season, he served as both a coordinator and coach for the football team while taking over the softball program in the spring. He went on to coach both softball and football until 1989-90.

After leaving USD, Caudillo became a high school coach and teacher. Most recently, he taught biology and math at Hoover High. He also served as a volunteer assistant football coach a Grossmont College.

Prior to attending USD, Caudillo played baseball for two years at Grossmont.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, and their two sons, Joe and Woody.

– Staff reports

