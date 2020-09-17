Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres announced Thursday that out of an abundance of caution due to air quality, the series between the Padres and Seattle Mariners would be played in Petco Park instead of Seattle.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The three games were scheduled to be played in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, but unhealthy air quality due to dozens of wildfires across the Pacific Northwest made that untenable.

Friday’s game will begin at 6:40 p.m., Saturday’s at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday’s at 1:10 p.m. The Mariners will serve as the home team for all three contests in San Diego.

The Padres are 32-19, just 3.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers and appear poised to make the playoffs. The Mariners are 22-27, 8.5 games back of the Oakland Athletics and 4 games back of a wild card spot as they fight to break the longest postseason drought in professional American sports.

— City News Service

Bad Air in Seattle Forces 3-Game Series with Padres to Be Played at Petco was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: