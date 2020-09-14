Skippers Glad to Hit Water Again as Club Hosts Finn Pacific Coast Championship

Share This Article:

One way to enjoy activities on the water despite the pandemic? Make sure to limit the number of people racing per boat.

At the Finn Pacific Coast Championship, hosted by the San Diego Yacht Club Saturday and Sunday, socially distant practices were in force, with one person per boat in competition.

“These single-handed regattas are great that way. They’re safe, compliant and the competitors are all polite and thankful to be sailing,” said Jeff Johnson, the club’s Waterfront Director.

Twenty-five Finns participated in seven races in the Pacific Ocean on the popular Coronado Roads course.

Charlie Buckingham finished first with 12 points, Phil Ramming came in second with 23 points and James Buley took third place with 26 points.

Buckingham, from Newport Harbor Yacht Club, credits his win to familiar winds and consistent sailing.

“The conditions were very similar to Newport Harbor … no more than 10-12 knots at the most. The direction was really consistent as well, which made it easy to figure out,” he said. “I’m new to the boat, so I kept my head down and tried to work with the controls,” he said.

“It was nice for the club and the sailors alike to be able to have this regatta.”

Public health orders due to COVID-19 have forced other regattas to be cancelled. The club announced last week that the 2020 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta, already postponed six months ago, could not go forward, as hoped this month.

They plan to return in March 2021.

– Staff reports

