Christmas Theme Chosen for San Diego’s Traditional Boat Parade in December

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights announced the theme for the 2020 holiday boat parade will be “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

This year will mark the 49th anniversary of the beloved San Diego tradition, which typically includes more than 80 lavishly decorated boats cruising San Diego Bay on two evenings.

“Inspired by the popular Christmas carol, this year’s theme calls for participants to think outside the box and decorate their boats in a festive, creative way,” said Parade Chairman Larry Baumann. “We encourage San Diegans and visitors to watch the lineup of boats decked out in vibrant lights and holiday decor at this one-of-a kind celebration this holiday season.”

The dates for this year’s parade are Dec. 13 and 20, 2020.

The event brings more than 100,000 residents and visitors to the waterfront each year. The two-hour-long parade route starts at Shelter Island and travels west past Harbor Island, then south along the Embarcadero to Cesar Chavez Park before turning parallel with the Coronado Bridge and then proceeding up the west side of the bay to the Coronado Ferry Landing.

