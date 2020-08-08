San Diego Loyal Game Postponed Because of Positive COVID-19 Test

Share This Article:

Saturday evening’s scheduled game between San Diego Loyal SC and Las Vegas Lights FC in Las Vegas was postponed after a covered person in the Las Vegas Lights FC organization tested positive for COVID-19, the USL Championship announced.

The person was immediately isolated at home and said to be in good spirits under the care of team physicians, according to the league. A rescheduled date for the Division II men’s soccer game will be announced as soon as available.

USL health and safety protocols require all covered persons to undergo weekly testing.

This is the second time in 11 days an SD Loyal game was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test by a member of the opposing organization. Their planned July 29 game against LA Galaxy II in Carson was postponed after 11 “covered persons” with LA Galaxy II had tested positive, according to the league.

–City News Service

