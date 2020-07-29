San Diego Loyal SC Game Postponed After Multiple COVID-19 Positive Tests

Irvin Parra is congratulated by teammates after scoring the second goal of the San Diego Loyal vs the La Vegas Lights.
Irvin Parra is congratulated by teammates after scoring the second goal of the San Diego Loyal vs. the La Vegas Lights. Photo by Chris Stone

Wednesday evening’s San Diego Loyal SC-LA Galaxy II game in Carson has been postponed after several individuals scheduled to “be involved” with the game tested positive for COVID-19, the USL Championship team announced.

The individuals have been immediately isolated at home, are demonstrating no symptoms of the illness and are “in good spirits under the care of team physicians,” according to a statement from SD Loyal. Those individuals tested positive as part of routine weekly testing.

No further details on the role or number of those testing positive were immediately available.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

SD Loyal (3-1-1) lost to the reserves team of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, 1-0, July 19 at Torero Stadium for the only loss in their five-game history.

— City News Service

