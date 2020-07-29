San Diego Loyal SC Faces Galaxy II In Rematch of Lone Loss

Share This Article:

San Diego Loyal SC will face LA Galaxy II, the only team it has lost to in its brief history, Wednesday evening in Carson.

SD Loyal (3-1-1) lost to the reserves team of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, 1-0, July 19 at Torero Stadium.

“The game last weekend left a bad taste in our mouths,” SD Loyal coach Landon Donovan said. “The Galaxy played really well. We did not play well. Although we only lost 1-0, the game could have been worse. We had a few chances to score, but we also could have conceded a lot more goals.

“We were disappointed in how we played. The whole team was disappointed in their performance so now you get an opportunity a short week- and-a-half later to make it right. That’s why (we’re) excited for this game.”

SD Loyal rebounded from the loss with a 2-1 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, with Irvin Parra scoring the tie-breaking goal in the 65th minute.

Midfielder Tumi Moshobane was selected for the league’s Team of the Week by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the league, for scoring SD Loyal’s first goal and assisting on Parra’s goal.

LA Galaxy II (3-1-0) defeated Sacramento Republic FC, 1-0, Saturday.

The 7 p.m. USL Championship game from Dignity Health Sports Park will be televised by Fox 5 San Diego and ESPN+.

–City News Service

