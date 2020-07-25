Lacrosse Great Brodie Merrill Agrees to Another Year With Seals

Share This Article:

The San Diego Seals announced this week that the team agreed to terms with Captain Brodie Merrill on a one-year contract extension.

Merrill, a 15-year veteran of the National Lacrosse League, and younger brother of General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill, appeared in 28 games for San Diego. He recorded 26 points, 216 loose balls and 32 caused turnovers.

“Brodie is our captain and is still considered one of the best defenders and leaders in the NLL,” Patrick Merrill said. “He’s never been hungrier to accomplish what he came to San Diego to do – win a championship. He loves this team and the city, and wants to finish his Hall of Fame career in San Diego on a high note.”

On Feb. 22, Merrill scooped up loose ball No. 2,518 to become the league’s all-time leader. He was named the first captain in Seals history ahead of the team’s inaugural season in San Diego and helped lead the team to a home playoff berth.

“It’s been a special experience playing for the Seals on many levels and I’m thankful for the opportunity to play another year,” Brodie Merrill said. “The team is really well positioned for both the short and long term, and I feel fortunate to be a part of it.”

Merrill is one of the most decorated lacrosse players in the world. His accomplishments include:

2006 Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

League record three-time Transition Player of the Year.

Nine-time All-Pro selection.

Four-time Gold Medalist with Team Canada at the FIL World Indoor Lacrosse Championship.

The Orangeville, Ontario native was drafted first overall in the 2005 NLL Entry Draft. He graduated from Georgetown University.

The San Diego Seals return to Pechanga Arena for the 2020-21 season this winter, the NLL’s 35th anniversary season.

– Staff reports

