Share This Article:

San Diego Loyal SC will play at Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego for the first time in more than four months Sunday evening when they face LA Galaxy II.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Like most sporting events around the world, fans will be barred from attending the USL Championship Division II men’s soccer game under public health directives prohibiting public events and gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SD Loyal (2-0-1) resumed their inaugural season July 11 with a 1-0 victory over Real Monarchs SLC in Sandy, Utah with defender Grant Stoneman heading in a corner kick by Jack Metcalf in the 17th minute and Jon Kempin making two saves for the shutout.

Stoneman was selected for the league’s Team of the Week by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the league, for completing 90 of 97 passes, winning three of four duels and registering two clearances in addition to his first goal in the league.

LA Galaxy II, the reserves team of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, lost to Phoenix Rising FC, 4-0, July 11 as it resumed play, dropping to 1-1-0.

In their lone regular-season game at Torero Stadium, SD Loyal drew a capacity crowd announced at 6,100 for their 1-1 tie with the Las Vegas Lights March 7.

The 7 p.m. game will be televised by The CW San Diego and the Spanish- language cable network ESPN Deportes.

–City News Service

San Diego Soccer Team To Play First Home Game Since March was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: