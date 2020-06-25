Share This Article:

Two San Diego favorites, broadcaster Bill Walton and marathon champ Meb Keflezighi, will be part of a virtual bike ride in July to benefit charities, including No Kid Hungry.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

BikeforHumanity, a global initiative created by Walton, a pro basketball Hall of Famer, will take place July 25.

Organizers ask participants around the world to get out and ride their bikes for up to two hours that day – but with social distance practices in place.

Joining Walton and Keflezighi in headlining Bike for Humanity II is ultramarathon champion Dean Karnazes.

Also set to benefit from the ride are Free Bikes 4 Kidz which collects used bicycles and restores them to give away in 12 U.S. cities, and The Rex Foundation, which supports the arts, sciences, and education.

Bike for Humanity sells keepsakes as well, including medals, T-shirts and more. Shop or register for the virtual race online.

– Staff reports

Join Bill Walton’s Virtual Ride, Bike For Humanity, in July for Charity was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: