Reggie Bush, Ex-Helix High Star, Welcomed Back as USC Alum as 10-Year Ban Ends

USC welcomed former college football star – and East County native – Reggie Bush back into the Trojan family Wednesday.

Bush, a prep standout at Helix High, can return to the fold because a 10-year, NCAA-mandated ban over recruiting violations officially expired.

In a letter to Bush, USC President Carol L. Folt wrote, “I am pleased to inform you that all restrictions and prohibitions on your involvement in our athletics program are officially removed and you will be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alumni.”

In a statement released by the university, Bush said: “I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!”

Mike Bohn, USC’s athletic director since November, also welcomed Bush back. In his new role, “one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, USC alumni, and fans everywhere,” he said.

Bush helped the Trojans win 34 consecutive games and two national championships from 2003-05. He won the 2005 Heisman Trophy in the process.

He later forfeited the trophy, after the NCAA officially vacated the team’s 2005 season.

Bush, currently a college football analyst for FOX Sports, runs the 619 Charitable Foundation, which benefits youth in San Diego.

O.J. Mayo, who starred on USC’s basketball team in 2008 before leaving for the NBA, also had his 10-year ban expire Wednesday. Mayo was implicated along with Bush in the recruiting violations.

– City News Service

