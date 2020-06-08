Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Oceanside. Courtesy of the VAThe Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, which had been scheduled for Sept. 20-25 in San Diego, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VA also announced the cancellation of the National Disabled Veterans TEE (Training, Exposure and Experience) Tournament, which had been scheduled for Sept. 13-18 in Riverside, Iowa, for the same reason.

“VA made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of veterans and their families, our employees and community partners,” according to a VA statement. “Our goal is to limit exposure to vulnerable populations like older veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

–City News Service

VA Cancels National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic in San Diego Due to COVID-19 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: