NFL Limits Workouts to Team Facilities, But Chargers’ Plans Unchanged

The NFL informed all 32 teams this week that they must conduct training camps at their own team facilities, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They also banned joint team practices this summer.

The Los Angeles Chargers had no plans to conduct outside training, so will continue to practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

The Los Angeles Rams, who usually workout at UC Irvine, will have to train at their facility at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks.

“We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo sent to all the teams on Tuesday.

The announcement also means that Southern California fans will not get a chance to watch the Dallas Cowboys practice. The team held camp in Oxnard for years, but will have to stay in Texas this season.

Meanwhile, a construction worker in his 30s was died Friday in a fall at the Chargers’ new home in Inglewood.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending notification of family members, was pronounced dead at 11:10 a.m. at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the worker fell at least 60 feet while working on the roof in the southeast corner of the $5 billion stadium.

The report also noted that his death came a day after the number of known cases of COVID-19 among workers at SoFi increased to 12. Seven of them have come in the last eight days.

– City News Service

