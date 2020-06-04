Share This Article:

The National Lacrosse League and its local affiliate the San Diego Seals announced Thursday the league is focusing its attention and efforts on preparing for the next season and has decided not to complete the 2019-20 season due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The decision Thursday follows the cancellation of the regular season, which was announced on April 6 after suspension of the regular season on March 12.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to complete our 2019-20 season, we understand and respect the decision made by the NLL,” said Seals President Steve Govett. “On behalf of the entire San Diego Seals organization, I’d like to say thank you to all of our fans and partners for their unwavering support. The safety of our fans, partners, players and staff is our top priority. We are dedicated to the San Diego community and will be ready for a safe and healthy return.”

The San Diego Seals conclude their second season with a 6-6 record, winning five of their last six games. The team was led by forward Wesley Berg, who finished with 58 points — 19 goals, 39 assists — and forward Zack Greer, who finished with a team-high 21 goals.

“This isn’t how any of us pictured our season coming to an end,” said General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill. “We will use this opportunity to build on what we had this year to ensure we are ready for the start of the 2020-21 season. The team had some positive momentum building and will continue to get stronger. We are committed to bring a championship-caliber team to San Diego and we can’t wait to get back on the floor.”

The Seals will return to Pechanga Arena for the 2020-21 National Lacrosse League season. Dates for the start of the 35th season of the NLL will be announced this fall.

–City News Service

San Diego Seals Will Not Complete Rest of Season, Look to Next Year was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: