Share This Article:

A racehorse died after suffering an injury at the Los Alamitos Race Course, state regulators said this week.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Jabber Now, a 6-year-old thoroughbred, died Tuesday, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

The horse finished last in the third race at Los Alamitos on Sunday. Official results from the track made no mention of any injury. The CHRB’s fatality report, though, lists his death as racing-related.

Attempts to reach Los Alamitos officials for further details were unsuccessful. CHRB spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service he had no further information about the death.

According to the industry website Equibase, Jabber Now was owned by Oscar and Cathleen Serrano and trained by Gary Stute.

At least 15 racehorses have died at the Cypress track in racing or training-related incidents during this race season, which began in late December.

That followed a troubling 2019, in which a spate of horse racing deaths at Los Alamitos, Santa Anita and Del Mar. Del Mar hopes to begin its racing season in July, without spectators, due to the coronavirus.

– City News Service

Thoroughbred Latest of at Least 15 Horses to Die at Los Alamitos Track This Season was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: