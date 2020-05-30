Padres Step Up for Minor League Players, Extending Their Pay Through August

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres are among the more than half of Major League teams that plan to continue to pay minor league players Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Major League Baseball had guaranteed minor leaguers $400 per week through the end of May.

Three National League West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants, will join the Padres in doing so, but on different time tables.

The Padres will pay the players through August, as will six other teams, including the Seattle Mariners, the AP reported.

The Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Giants, along with six other teams, will continue to pay their up-and-coming players through June. The Philadelphia Phillies also said they will offer aid to the players next month, but at a lesser rate.

Minimum salaries in the minor leagues fall as low as $290 per week at the entry levels and up to $502 per week at Triple-A, according to AP.

Major league and minor league games have been postponed due to the coronavirus. In the big leagues, owners and players continue to negotiate a possible start to the season in July.

– Staff reports

