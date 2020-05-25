Share This Article:

All of San Diego State‘s athletic programs exceeded the NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR), with three programs reaching a perfect multi-year APR score, department officials announced this week.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Five of the 19 programs also earned a perfect single-year score.

The 19 varsity sports were all at least 31 points ahead of the minimum multi-year score of 930 established by the NCAA, according to San Diego State.

The volleyball, women’s golf and women’s tennis programs each posted perfect multi-year APR scores of 1,000. The NCAA recognized them for being in the top 10 percent in their sports.

Meanwhile, 15 SDSU teams have multi-year scores of 980 or higher.

The 2018-19 APR report includes only those athletes on athletic aid. Officials based the results on a four-year rolling average, from 2015-19.

Scholarship athletes each semester receive one point for remaining eligible. Additional points accrue for staying in school or graduating. Teams that fall below certain thresholds may face consequences. Those include practice restrictions and curtailed seasons.

The Aztec athletic department’s multi-year APR average for all sports is 985.

The rowing and water polo programs also received perfect single-year scores of 1,000. Additionally, 11 teams reached single-year scores of at least 980.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Bobby Smitheran said the achievement “demonstrates that Aztec student-athletes are striving in the classroom.”

Earlier this month, 361 San Diego State athletes received recognition as scholar-athletes. To qualify, athletes must earn a semester GPA of 3.20 or higher, or maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

– Staff reports

San Diego State Athletes Exceed Academic Progress Standards Set by NCAA was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: