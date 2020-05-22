Ryan Leaf in Trouble Again – Arrested in Palm Desert on Domestic Battery Charge

Share This Article:

Police arrested former San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf Friday afternoon in Palm Desert on suspicion of domestic battery.

They took Leaf, 44, into custody at about 2 p.m. at a location on Grapevine Street in Palm Desert, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials booked Leaf on a misdemeanor count and held him at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. As of 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s department records did not record Leaf’s releasing.

Leaf is scheduled to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Leaf joined ESPN as a college football analyst in 2019 after being a studio and game analyst for the Pac-12 Network. He tweeted earlier in May about “choosing the positive & healthy way” when facing a challenge.

Wonderful story by Adam about choosing the positive & healthy way when you hit that preverbal fork in the road. Well done Maurice @ReeseClarett13 You are a bright example to us all!! #soberlife https://t.co/AruZqlSMUU — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) May 12, 2020

The former Charger has had a series of legal problems dating back to 2009. He served time in a Montana prison for a guilty plea to felony burglary and drug possession charges.

He was the second selection in the 1998 NFL draft behind Peyton Manning. The NFL Network documentary series, “NFL Top 10,” ranked him as the No. 1 draft bust of all time.

Leaf played for the Chargers in the 1998 and 2000 seasons. He missed the 1999 season because of a shoulder injury.

The Chargers released Leaf following the 2000 season. He spent the 2001 preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the team released him before the regular season.

Leaf played four games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001, starting three, all losses. Dallas released him following the season, ending his playing career.

– City News Service

