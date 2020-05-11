CCAA Names 5 Tritons to Conference Baseball All-Star Team

Share This Article:

Three pitchers and two infielders on UC San Diego’s baseball team made the California Collegiate Athletic Association All-Star team.

Though COVID-19 fears cut the season short, the conference put together an All-Star Team to celebrate the league’s accomplishments.

The Tritons named to the team include:

Blake Baumgartner, who started all 21 games at first base. The redshirt junior led the team in walks, 21, and runs, 24, while hitting .343.

Shay Whitcomb, the reigning CCAA Player of the Year, continued where he had left off and hit .333 on the season. A pre-season West Region All-American, Whitcomb placed second on the team in hits, 20, and runs, 23.

Brandon Weed, the 2019 West Region Pitcher of the Year continued to shine through five games and 29 innings. The Lemon Grove native and Grossmont High product recorded 30 strikeouts, had an ERA of 2.17 and a record of 4-0.

Cameron Leonard showed promise in a starting role in six games and 31.1 innings pitched. He struck out 29 batters, only allowed five walks and posted a 2.30 ERA.

Luke Mattson was one of the best pitchers out of the bullpen, finishing the season with four wins and a save. He pitched 23 innings through seven games and posted an ERA of .78 with a team-high 35 strikeouts.

In July, UCSD’s athletics program will begin a four-year transition to NCAA Division I. It will culminate in full status as a member of the Big West Conference for the 2024-25 academic year. At that time, all sports will be eligible for conference and NCAA postseason play.

– Staff reports

