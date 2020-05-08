Chargers to Open New Era in Inglewood Sept. 20 Against the Chiefs

Share This Article:

The Los Angeles Chargers play their first regular-season game at their new Inglewood home Sept. 20 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game takes place a week after the Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys Sept. 13 in the first NFL regular season game at SoFi Stadium.

It also opens the season for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” should the games go on despite the coronavirus.

The Chargers take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, a week after opening the season in Cincinnati, according to their 2020 schedule. The NFL released the complete season schedule Thursday.

Speculation continues as to whether all or part of the season will be played due to the pandemic. Officials could bar fans from entering stadiums or limit seating capacities.

“In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and our communities,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that “it’s difficult to imagine a stadium that’s filled until we have immunity, until we have a vaccine.”

Both the Chargers’ prime-time games will be on the road. They’ll play Oct. 12 at New Orleans for “Monday Night Football” and Dec. 17 at Las Vegas for “Thursday Night Football.”

The Chargers finished last in the four-team AFC West in 2019 with a 5-11 record.

The first preseason games at SoFi Stadium match the Rams against New Orleans and the Chargers against Dallas in August. The Chargers and Rams meet once in the preseason.

The Chargers follow their first home game with another at SoFi, against Carolina. They play the newly christened Las Vegas Raiders for the first time in Nov. 8, and finish the season in Kansas City on Jan. 3.

– City News Service

