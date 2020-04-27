United Way of San Diego Selected As Beneficiary of Golf Auction Proceeds

Share This Article:

United Way of San Diego County is one of three nonprofit organizations chosen to receive funds from the COVID-19 Relief Charity Golf Auction.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The auction — presented by Acushnet, whose brands include Titlelist, Scotty Cameron, Vokey Wedges, and FootJoy — will give golfers an opportunity to tee up with a top-ranked tour player, schedule a golf lesson with a world- renowned instructor, get fit like a professional or even experience the famed Pebble Beach course with a local resident while giving much-needed funds to charities.

In addition to the United Way of San Diego County, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund and United Way of Greater New Bedford are the beneficiaries of the auction, chosen because they support local communities where the majority of the Titleist and FootJoy U.S. associates work and live.

The United Way of San Diego County will use its share for its Worker Assistance Initiative to assist low-wage individuals and families in the region who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative was created to help individuals make their rent, mortgage and utilities payments and to provide financial relief to those who are worried they won’t be able to afford the basic necessities to survive.

“Our team has been working around the clock to raise funds for our San Diego Worker Assistance Initiative to support those who need it most in our community,” said Nancy Sasaki, CEO of the United Way of San Diego County. “The pandemic has quickly displaced nearly 300,000 hardworking individuals in our region, making it difficult for many to pay their rent and utility bills. With the generous support from the COVID-19 Relief Charity Auction, we’ll be steps closer to helping our community members in need.”

In the first three weeks after the initiative launched, United Way of San Diego County received more than 8,400 applications and requests for support with rent, mortgage, and utilities bills totaling over $12.3 million.

The week-long online auction began last Thursday and will close this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Among the golf experiences on offer are rounds of golf with Justin and Mike Thomas, Webb Simpson and Ian Poulter; personal instruction and golf with Butch Harmon, Peter Kostis, James Sieckmann, Cameron McCormick, Michael Breed and Brad Faxon; wedge and putter fittings with Titleist designers Bob Vokey and Scotty Cameron; and a once-in-a-lifetime Pebble Beach experience provided by broadcaster and auction host Jim Nantz.

For more information on United Way of San Diego County’s Worker Assistance Initiative, visit uwsd.org/covid19, or email help@uwsd.org.

–City News Service

United Way of San Diego Selected As Beneficiary of Golf Auction Proceeds was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: