San Diego State, UCSD Rowers Earn Invites to Virtual U.S. Women’s Team Camp

Two local college rowing team leaders scored invites to the 2020 US Rowing Under 23 Women’s National Team Selection Camp.

Coxswains Hannah Broadland of San Diego State and Juni Kim of UC San Diego will participate in a virtual camp due to the coronavirus. Another Aztec, Julia Camillucci, will join them.

The trio would have vied for spots on the national team that had been set to compete at the August World Rowing Under 23 Championships in Bled, Slovenia.

US Rowing announced its selections in order to recognize the athletes, who will be part of the development program.

“While these athletes won’t get the opportunity to represent the U.S. this summer, they make up an incredibly important part of our national team development program,” said Matt Imes, US Rowing High Performance Director. “We congratulate each of them on being selected for the camps and look forward to many of them representing Team USA in the future.”

Broadland, who earned all-AAC first team honors in 2019, was at last year’s camp, as was Kim. Camillucci participated in the Under 23 Women’s Olympic Development Program Camp last August.

Triton rowing head coach Colin Truex called Kim “a dynamic coxswain.”

“She brings poise, confidence, knowledge, and a fierce desire to get her boat out in front of the pack,” he said.

Kim has been instrumental in UC San Diego’s success the past two years. The two-time All-American helped the Varsity 8 boat to NCAA Division II Championship appearances in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

– Staff reports

