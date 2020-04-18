Meb Out as Track Fans Vote For U.S. All-Time Best Distance Runner

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
A smiling Meb Keflezighi warms up after finishing Boston Marathon. Image via Joe Giza on Twitter

One way to pass the time during the pandemic? Taking a 64-slot bracket and finding the winner in your favorite thing.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Running is no different. And our own Meb Keflezighi made it to the LetsRun.com Sweet Sixteen.

He fell to Galen Rupp, an Olympic silver medalist in the 10,000 meters at the London Games in 2012 and bronze medalist in the marathon at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

Meb though remains the pride of San Diego, and the only runner to win both the Boston and New York City marathons and add on an Olympic medal.

He captured the silver at the 2004 Games in Greece. He crossed the finish line first in New York in 2009 and then in Boston five years later.

He retired in 2017.

The brackets, separated into men’s and women’s contests, include some amazing names, from Frank Shorter and Jim Ryun to Deena Kastor and Joan Benoit Samuelson.

Voting in the Elite Eight round continues at LetsRun.com through Sunday. The winners will be revealed April 27.

– Staff reports

Meb Out as Track Fans Vote For U.S. All-Time Best Distance Runner was last modified: April 18th, 2020 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss