Meb Out as Track Fans Vote For U.S. All-Time Best Distance Runner

One way to pass the time during the pandemic? Taking a 64-slot bracket and finding the winner in your favorite thing.

Running is no different. And our own Meb Keflezighi made it to the LetsRun.com Sweet Sixteen.

He fell to Galen Rupp, an Olympic silver medalist in the 10,000 meters at the London Games in 2012 and bronze medalist in the marathon at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

Meb though remains the pride of San Diego, and the only runner to win both the Boston and New York City marathons and add on an Olympic medal.

He captured the silver at the 2004 Games in Greece. He crossed the finish line first in New York in 2009 and then in Boston five years later.

He retired in 2017.

The brackets, separated into men’s and women’s contests, include some amazing names, from Frank Shorter and Jim Ryun to Deena Kastor and Joan Benoit Samuelson.

Voting in the Elite Eight round continues at LetsRun.com through Sunday. The winners will be revealed April 27.

We're holding a tournament to determine the Greatest American Distance Runner of All Time. Here's how it works, and a sneak peak at the bracket. Who was snubbed? And who do you think will go all the way?https://t.co/ACmvSi8R7x pic.twitter.com/KlmvbAOiJh — LetsRun.com (@letsrundotcom) April 7, 2020

