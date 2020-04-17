San Diego Sports Figures Partner to Urge Unity During Coronavirus Outbreak

Share This Article:

The San Diego Sports Association gathered more than a dozen coaches, players and other prominent officials to send out a message of cheer during the pandemic.

The group compiled video from well-known members of the region’s sporting community, including San Diego State coaches Brian Dutcher and Brady Hoke, and San Diego Padres legend Randy Jones.

“Sports has the ability to unite us as a team,” Jones said to begin the video.

The group also included Brian Farber, of the San Diego Sockers, and Kyle Buchanan of the San Diego Seals.

They urged people to stay safe, maintain social distance and thank healthcare workers and first responders. They also called for support for small businesses and restaurants.

Officials postponed or put seasons on hold throughout sports to combat the coronavirus.

– Staff reports

