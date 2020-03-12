Share This Article:

The Ladies Professional Golf Association postponed the Kia Classic at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad Thursday, citing efforts to minimize spreading the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The LPGA tournament was scheduled March 26-29 at the north county resort. The LPGA also postponed the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix, Arizona, and three other California events: the ANA Inspiration tournament in Rancho Mirage, the IOA Championship in Beaumont and the Windsor Golf Classic in Windsor.

The current plan is to reschedule the events later in the 2020 season.

“This is a difficult situation and as we navigate these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of all those involved with the LPGA. I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule, especially our first major, the ANA Inspiration,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

“Our thoughts are with all of those around the world affected by this virus. And on a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans. That said, I know keeping our LPGA family safe, and all those who follow us safe, has to be my top priority.

“We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation with our global health partners and are planning for different scenarios for future LPGA events should they be necessary.”

— City News Service

LPGA Event in Carlsbad Postponed Amid COVID-19 Concerns was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: