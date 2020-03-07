Loyal Can’t Ice Coach Donovan’s Cake, Ties Las Vegas in Inaugural League Game

Share This Article:

It wasn’t the birthday present soccer legend Landon Donovan wanted, but the coach of the San Diego Loyal got a point out of the team’s debut game in USL Championship league play.

San Diego’s Charlie Adams scored in the 15th minute after a surprise 35-yard goal from Las Vegas Lights’ Junior Burgos in the fourth minute at Torero Stadium, which rocked with The Locals fan club providing a steady drum beat.

An announced “sellout” crowd of 6,100 saw a 1-1 game with exciting saves in the second half. ESPN aired the match nationally as its Game of the Week.

Donovan, who turned 38 on Wednesday, was featured this week in a Sports Illustrated story that noted his part ownership of the club.

“This is the sport I love in my new home town, so it just made a lot of sense to actually be invested,” he told Brian Strauss of SI. “One thing that’s different about soccer is that soccer fans genuinely feel that they own the club. And they do. You want to have skin in the game, and when you do you treat it differently. If I owned Starbucks stock, I’m going to the Starbucks every day — not Coffee Bean.”

