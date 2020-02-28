Can Chula Vista’s Des Linden Make 3rd Olympic Team? Marathon Trials Will Tell

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

Desiree “Des” Linden of Chula Vista is being tapped as a favorite at the U.S. Olympic Trials Saturday when she competes in the marathon, seeking a ticket to the Tokyo Games.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The 2001 Hilltop High School graduate, now 36, joins at least 13 other runners with San Diego County connections at the Atlanta race starting at 9 a.m. Pacific.

Linden’s most famous 26.2-mile finish was at Boston on 2018, when she won in 2 hours, 39 minutes, 55 seconds amid cold, wet weather. She boasts a best of 2:22:38.

At least six San Diego watch parties are planned — at Milestone Running in Pacific Beach, Kinetik Performance Co., Road Runner Sports, Just Run in Del Sur, Redline Athletics in 4s Ranch and Fleet Feet San Diego.

Marathon Trials Tracker: Follow the Atlanta race at this site

Linden is forecast to finish in the top three by Letsrun.co, columnist Jonathan Gault, who wrote: “I’m picking Linden because her consistency has earned her ‘Meb’ status at this point: keep picking her until she proves you wrong.”

Meb is a reference to Olympic medalist and fellow Boston winner Mebrahtom “Meb” Keflezighi, the San Diego High School grad who made the 2016 Olympic team at age 40.

“I’m not going to the Trials to have a good experience and have some fun,” Linden told Erin Strout of Women’s Running. “I’m going there to make a team.”

Four San Diego native or resident men will compete Saturday, but their chances of making the team are slim.

They are:

Besides Linden, nine other San Diego-connected women are entered:

On Letsrun.com, Gault added: “Linden has risen to the occasion time and again, and the challenging Atlanta course can only help her as Linden rarely makes tactical blunders and always paces herself well (see: 2016 Olympic Trials).

“But age catches up to us all at some point, and the competition at the 2020 Trials is deeper than ever. Can Linden’s experience carry her to a top-three finish on Saturday? If she does it, she’ll make history: no American woman has ever made three Olympic marathon teams.”

Can Chula Vista’s Des Linden Make 3rd Olympic Team? Marathon Trials Will Tell was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: