Belgian Coaches Examine Adaptive Martial Arts in San Diego

A dozen Belgian coaches and administrators will be in San Diego Wednesday and began to examine the sport of adaptive martial arts as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Sports Diplomacy exchange program.

The weeklong program is a sort of cultural-sports exchange where the Belgian delegation learns and works with San Diegan practitioners of adaptive marital arts, a variation of the sport that caters to the needs of those with disabilities.

“The U.S. Department of State Sports Visitor Program creates a network of leaders around the world,” spokeswoman Monika Wilcox said in a statement. “Delegates build relationships with their peers in the United States and create important opportunities for Americans to engage with individuals from other countries, thereby deepening trust and understanding between the United States and other countries and cultures.”

The delegation is set to meet with various communities in San Diego: Challenged Athletes Foundation, San Diego State University, Exodus Social Justice Volleyball and the Blind Community Center.

The program will remain in San Diego until February 25 when the Belgian delegation will travel to Orlando, Florida, for the 2020 U.S. Open Taekwondo Championship to observe the Para classification and competition.

