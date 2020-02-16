San Diego Legion Romps Past Raptors 49-22 with Ma’a Nonu’s Debut Score

Share This Article:

New Zealand superstar Ma’a Nonu scored his first try Sunday in Major League Rugby play to help the San Diego Legion trounce the Colorado Raptors in Las Vegas.

By defeating Colorado 49-22 at Sam Boyd Stadium, San Diego stayed atop the Western Conference standings with a 2-0 record and a league-leading 10 points, thanks to six tries in the game.

Luke Burton made a penalty goal in the fourth minute for San Diego, followed by tries by Dylan Audsley in the 20th minute, Nonu in the 29th, Dean Muir in the 35th, Nate Augspurger in the 67th and JP du Plessis in the 70th.

Om Sunday, San Diego hosts the New England Free Jacks at USD’s Torero Stadium. New England lost to the Utah Warriors 39-33 Sunday during the league’s Las Vegas Weekend.

With the Houston Sabercats losing to the Toronto Arrows 27-22, the Legion stood alone atop the Western Conference standings.

The only undefeated teams in the league are San Diego and Toronto and Rugby Atlanta of the Eastern Conference.

SCORING

SAN DIEGO 49

Tries – Penalty try (14’), D. Audsley (20’), M. Nonu (29’), D. Muir (35’), N. Augspurger (67’), J. du Plessis (70’)

Cons – L. Burton 4/5 (21’, 30’, 36’, 68’)

Pens – L. Burton 3/3 (4’, 59’, 62’)

Yellow cards – J. du Plessis (77’)

COLORADO 22

Tries – M. Emerson (7’), N. Boyer (40’), M. Kruse (49’)

Cons – T. Quinlan 2/3 (40’, 50’)

Pens – T. Quinlan 1/1 (19’)

Yellow cards – K. Fifita (11’)

