Stone Cold Following: San Diego Local Soccer Club Kicks Off Kit at Brewer

Share This Article:

The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club unveiled the club’s home and away kits (uniforms) Thursday night in preparation for the start of its inaugural season March 7.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The white and orange uniforms, sponsored by Escondido-based Stone Brewing, feature the club’s crest with its signature Torrey Green color. The goalkeepers’ uniforms display the “Stone Gargoyle.”

At the unveiling at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens at Liberty Station, the team, led by team manager and former MLS superstar Landon Donovan, also was introduced.

The Loyal announcing the addition of defenders Salvatore “Sal” Zizzo Jr., Emrah Klimenta, Elijah Martin, Suleiman Samura and Grant Stoneman and forward Irvin Raul Parra.

“When building the roster, we wanted a strong defensive core that would allow our attacking players to do what they do best,” said Donovan, executive vice president of soccer operations, at the time of their signing. “Elijah, Suleiman and Grant further build the defense and will add to the team chemistry on and off the field.”

Launched last June 19, San Diego Loyal is the newest member of the United Soccer League, a USSF-sanctioned Division II league. The club will play evening matches at Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego.

The league, consisting of 35 clubs, starts its 10th season next month. The Loyal’s marquee matchup will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, against the Las Vegas Lights FC.

A preseason “friendly” with Costa del Este FC of Panama City, Panama, is 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the USD stadium.

Home matches are set for March 7, March 14, March 28, April 4, April 18, May 9, May 31 (Sunday against LA Galaxy II), June 6, June 24 (Wednesday), June 27, July 3, July 18, Aug. 8, Aug. 12, Aug. 15, Sept. 5, Sept. 13 and Oct 4.

Season ticket memberships and the SD Loyal 3-Pack are on sale now. Seats can be purchased by calling (858) 465-GOAL or at sdloyal.com/tickets. Fans can sign up for updates and news via SDLoyal.com and #SDLoyal.

Stone Cold Following: San Diego Local Soccer Club Kicks Off Kit at Brewer was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: