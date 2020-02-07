U.S. Yachtsman, Yachtswoman of the Year Collect Awards on USS Midway

Share This Article:

The nation’s top sailor athletes were able to enjoy a little time on a larger ship, as they were given their prestigious awards on the flattop of the USS Midway, a the sport announced Friday.

US Sailing gave this year’s awards to three California athletes on the historic ship, with Mill Valley residents and sailing partners Mike Martin and Adam Lowry sharing the Yachtsman of the Year award.

Daniela Moroz of Lafayette earned her second Yachtswoman of Year award at just 19 years old. Moroz won the award when she was just 16, making her the youngest ever.

Earlier this week, the top performing U.S. sailors were shortlisted for the top honors, including Coronado sailor Willem van Waay. The finalists were then presented on a ballot to past award winners and sailing journalists.

Fans also had an opportunity to vote for the 2019 winners.

“Being in San Diego for the first time, it has brought us the biggest crowds in the history of the awards,” said Gary Jobson, emcee of the event on the Midway and past president of US Sailing. “Another first, we introduced the public vote component, which was well-received. Everyone should feel proud. It is a great honor and hopefully tonight, everyone in attendance will go on and inspire others in the future to strive for this prestigious award.”

Rolex sponsored the award, and all three sailor athletes received a watch from the timekeeping company.

— City News Service

