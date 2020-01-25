Spain’s Jon Rahm Holds Slim Lead as Final Round of Farmers Open Begins

Share This Article:

Spaniard Jon Rahm holds a one-shot lead over American Ryan Palmer entering Sunday’s final round of the $7.5 million Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm shot a bogey-free 7-under-par 65 Saturday at Torrey Pines Golf Course’s South Course after beginning the day in a five-way tie for 12th, five shots off Palmer’s lead.

Rahm, Palmer and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, one of four golfers tied for third, three shots off the lead, will play in Sunday’s final group, which is scheduled to tee off at 10:25 a.m.

The final group includes two of the top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking. McIlroy is ranked second and would reclaim the top spot with a victory. McIlroy has been ranked first seven times, most recently from Sept. 13-19, 2015. Rahm is ranked third.

American Brooks Koepka, who is ranked first, is not playing this week.

Tiger Woods is five strokes off the lead in his first opportunity to become the PGA Tour’s winningest player. He is among four golfers tied for 14th at 7-under-par 209.

The 54-hole leader has gone on to win the Farmers Insurance Open six times since 2000, including Justin Rose last year, the first player to do so since Woods in 2013.

The winner will receive $1.35 million.

Rahm birdied the first hole and eagled the second Saturday, sinking a shot from 111 yards. The former Arizona State standout also birdied the sixth, ninth, 13th and 16th holes.

“The up-and-downs on five, six, 12, 13, 14 and 15 saved the round,” said Rahm, whose victory in the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open was the first of his three on the PGA Tour.

“It changed a round that could have been 3, 4 under, which is still a great round, into a bogey-free 7 under.”

Woods began the third round among 21 golfers tied for 17th, six strokes off the lead, then birdied the first, third and sixth holes to move to within three strokes of Palmer’s lead and into a five-way tie for fourth.

However, Woods had only one more birdie the rest of the round, on the par-5 ninth. His lone bogey came on the par-3 11th, where he missed a 6-foot, 2- inch putt for par.

The Farmers Insurance Open is Woods’ first official PGA Tour event since winning the Zozo Championship Oct. 27 to tie Sam Snead’s record of 82 victories.

Palmer, who entered the round with a two-stroke lead over fellow American Brandt Snedeker, shot a 1-under-par 71 Saturday with three bogeys — all on the first eight holes — and four birdies.

“A grind, that’s for sure,” said Palmer, who is not related to the late golfing legend Arnold Palmer. “I won’t lie, a little nerves there on the front nine. A great putt on nine for birdie I think was my calming factor, a little five, six-footer downhill.”

The 43-year-old Palmer is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including teaming with Rahm to win last year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, his first victory since the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Fog blanketing Torrey Pines Golf Course delayed the start of the third round by two hours. Play was scheduled to begin at 7:35 a.m., but was rescheduled for 7:45 a.m., pushed back again to 8:05 a.m., then to 8:35 a.m., 9:05 a.m. and 9:35 a.m.

— City News Service

