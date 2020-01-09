Jordan Speith Says He’ll Be on the Green for Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Share This Article:

Three-time major champion and 11-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Speith has committed to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, event organizers said Thursday.

Spieth, 26, will seek to add this year’s tournament championship to his list of accolades, which include the 2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open and 2017 Open Championship.

The Farmers Insurance Open now includes 17 of the world’s top 50 golfers according to the Official World Gold Rankings, and nine past Farmers Insurance Open winners have committed, including the last 10 winners. Additionally, 11 players with 33 major wins have already signed on to play at Torrey Pines, including defending champion and No. 8-ranked Justin Rose.

Local golfers already signed up to play in the January 22-26 tournament include Rickie Fowler, Jamie Lovemark, Phil Mickelson, Pat Perez, Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun. The field does not finalize until Jan. 17.

Tiger Woods committed earlier Thursday, seeking to become the tour’s winningest golfer with a victory.

— City News Service

