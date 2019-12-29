Chargers End Disappointing Season with 31-21 Loss to Kansas City

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Quarterback Philip Rivers interviewed after the loss to Kansas City
Quarterback Philip Rivers is interviewed after the loss to Kansas City. Image from NFL video

The Los Angeles Chargers ended their third disappointing season since leaving San Diego with a 31-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in Missouri. It was their sixth loss in seven games.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Two big plays in a three-play sequence in the third quarter gave Kansas City the lead for good.

After Melvin Gordon’s 5-yard touchdown run on the Chargers’ first drive of the third quarter gave them a 14-10 lead, Mecole Hardman returned the ensuing kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, the third-longest kickoff return in the franchise’s 60-season history.

On the first play after a punt, Damien Williams ran 84 yards for a touchdown, increasing the Chiefs lead to 24-14 with six minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter. The run matched the fourth-longest in franchise history.

The Chargers cut the deficit to 24-21 with 5:23 remaining in the fourth quarter on Philip Rivers’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry. Kansas City responded by driving 77 yards on eight plays, sealing the victory on Williams’ 7-yard touchdown run with 2:37 to play.

The Chargers led 366 yards to 336, 25-16 in first downs and 36:04- 23:56 in time of possession before a crowd at Arrowhead Stadium announced at 73,680.

Rivers completed 31 of 46 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Chargers (5-11).

Patrick Mahomes completed 16 of 25 passes for 174 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson 2:16 before halftime, helping the Chiefs (12-4) to their sixth consecutive victory. He also had one pass intercepted.

Williams ran for 124 yards on 12 carries, one yard short of his regular-season high, set Nov. 3 in a 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He also rushed for 129 yards in a 31-13 playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts Jan. 12.

Kansas City opened the scoring on Harrison Butker’s 40-yard field goal with 1:29 left in the first quarter, completing a 15-play, 62-yard drive.

Keenan Allen made a game high-equaling nine catches, giving him 104 for the season, erasing the previous Chargers record of 102 he set in 2017.

Allen moved into a tie for 10th with Malcom Floyd in team history in touchdown receptions with 34 when he caught a 12-yard pass from Rivers with 11:44 left in the second quarter.

Austin Ekeler also made nine catches giving him 90 for the season, second-most by a Charger running back behind Pro Football Hall of Fame member LaDainian Tomlinson, who made 100 in 2003.

The Chargers seven-victory dropoff from their 12-4 record in 2018 matched the second-largest in team history. They were 1-15 in 2000 after going 8-8 in 1999. The Chargers were 4-10 in 1962 after going 12-2 the previous season.

The Chargers were winless in division play for the fourth time, losing all six games to AFC West opponents. They were also 0-6 against AFC West opponents in 2015 and 1973 and 0-8 in 1984.

— City News Service

Chargers End Disappointing Season with 31-21 Loss to Kansas City was last modified: December 29th, 2019 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss