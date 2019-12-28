With New Safety Measures, Santa Anita Begins Winter Season Following 37 Horse Deaths

Share This Article:

Santa Anita Park’s latest racing season begins Saturday amid continued criticism by animal-rights activists.

The concerns followed the deaths of 37 horses at the Arcadia track within the past year.

Track officials postponed the track’s opening of its 83rd winter meeting Thursday by two days due to rainy weather. Aidan Butler, acting executive director of California for The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, said the decision shows “our commitment to safety is first and foremost.”

“It was very important to make this call as early as possible for our horsemen, fans and employees,” he added.

Six graded stakes races make up the day’s racing card, along with five other races. The Grade 1 Malibu Stakes features Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile runner-up Omaha Beach. The Grade 1 La Brea Stakes features Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint runner-up Bellafina.

Santa Anita and the sport overall face increasing pressure from animal-rights activists due to the deaths. 2017 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Battle of Midway died while training at the track on Feb. 23 as did Mongolian Groom. Officials decided to euthanize him after he suffered a fatal injury in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Nov. 2. Multiple horses died while racing or training at Del Mar racetrack and Los Alamitos as well.

Animal-rights activists planned a “funeral” and “vigil” outside the track for the lost horses.

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, criticized the decision to resume racing before the release of necropsy results on the dead horses.

“To not do so is placing profit above the welfare of horse and rider,” she said in a statement.

The California Horse Racing Board plans to issue a report next month on the deaths.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office concluded Dec. 19 that there was no criminal wrongdoing connected to the deaths. The office, though, offered a series of recommendations aimed at improving safety at California racetracks.

The district attorney called on state regulators to develop safety enhancements. They include additional penalties for rules violations, establishing a tip line for people to report violations or animal cruelty allegations and mandated inspections of racing and training facilities. They also sought reviews of necropsy and veterinary records of dead horses.

The report also noted that officials at Santa Anita have implemented a series of safety-improvement measures to reduce “the number of fatal racing and training incidents.”

An advertisement for Santa Anita that in the Los Angeles Times’ sports section touted that “California racing is proud to be at the forefront of horse and rider welfare as we introduce revolutionary safety protocols for the modern era. On our tracks every horse comes first.”

Santa Anita debuted a “cutting-edge” PET Scan machine to provide imaging of the fetlock or ankle joint. Animal experts find that to be the most common area for injuries in Thoroughbreds. The new technology allows horses to be tested without anesthesia in order to help diagnose pre-existing conditions.

Adding the machinery shows the track “puts the health and safety of horses and riders first,” said Belinda Stronach, The Stronach Group’s chairman and president.

– City News Service

