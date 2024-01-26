Damage from Monday’s storm. Photo credit: @SanDiegoCounty on X

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Major Disaster Declaration in San Diego following Monday’s flooding.

“People in my community are returning to homes that have been destroyed by flood waters from recent storms and are in need of emergency federal assistance,” Vargas said in a Friday news release. “We anticipate the damages to be in the tens of millions of dollars in order to repair damaged homes and properties to make them safe again. People need help to get back on their feet again and to begin to rebuild their lives.”

The county’s online damage reporting tool received nearly 2,000 submissions, a number that continues to grow. From these reports, Vargas said, it is evident that much of the storm’s impact was centered on some of the most economically challenged areas of the county where the overwhelming majority of residents do not hold flood insurance policies.

County staff continues to work with impacted communities, whether by removing debris or attempting to connect those who have been displaced with vital resources.

“It is clear from this ongoing work to put our communities back together that federal resources, including individual assistance, are vitally needed at this time,” Vargas added.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Thursday that he had been in contact with Vice President Kamala Harris, also to make the case for the government to offer federal aid because of the storm damages.