Flood waters damage a garage. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk’s office said property tax relief is available to any property owner whose home was damaged or destroyed in an amount greater than $10,000 by the recent rainstorms and flooding.

“My office is ready to help all property owners who suffered damages to their properties from the recent rainstorms and floods,” said Jordan Z. Marks, San Diego County Assessor, Recorder, and County Clerk. “Please, let me encourage disaster survivors to not delay completing their applications.”

The ARCC tax relief program provides a reduced property assessment that reflects a lower value for a property after the damage occurs. Also, the reduced property tax will remain in effect until the property is rebuilt or repaired, Marks said.

Marks also stated applications to receive the lower property tax rate must be filed within 12 months of the disaster event.

Tax Relief claim forms are available by contacting the ARCC office at (619) 531-6130 or visiting www.sdarcc.gov. The ARCC is also collaborating with the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services and city officials with the county’s 18 incorporated cities on contacting affected property owners who will be sent claim forms for possible tax savings.

Damage to vehicles, home furniture, and appliances is not eligible for property tax relief because those personal household items are not included in property tax assessments.