Commissioner Frank Urtasun. Photo by Ken Stone

Frank Urtasun, Coronado’s appointee to the Port of San Diego board of commissioners, was sworn in as chair Thursday during a ceremony on Broadway Pier.

It is the third time that Urtasun has served as chair. He served twice while he was the appointee of Imperial Beach from 1992 to 2002.

He is the first commissioner in the history of the Port to be appointed by two different member cities.

In addition to Urtasun, Danielle Moore, one of three San Diego appointees, was sworn in as vice chair; and Ann Moore, Chula Vista’s appointee, was sworn in as secretary.

During the ceremony, Urtasun said his theme for 2024 will be “Delivering on Our Promise,” which he described as the transformation of San Diego Bay since the port’s formation in 1962, and the continuing commitment to improve the 34 miles of bayfront land for residents and businesses.

“The Port of San Diego will continue to reinvest its earnings from tenant rents into our community for parks, environmental enhancements, and new venues for all Californians and visitors to enjoy the lands in and around San Diego Bay,” he said. “Our promise to the voters has impressively, and continues to be, fulfilled without taxing residents.”

Urtasun is a former Sempra executive who later founded Regional Strategies Group, a San Diego-based public affairs and strategic communications consulting firm.

Commissioners are appointed by the city councils of the five member cities — Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego — for four-year terms and may be reappointed for additional terms. .