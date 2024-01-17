Dear San Diego

Michael Zucchet is one of those guys who listens more than he talks, and his calm and thoughtful demeanor has served him well at the poker table and at the negotiating table.

‍“I’ve never played poker with him, but I know him enough to know he’s an understated, thoughtful guy, one of these guys who listens more than he talks, and I’m guessing that’s how he plays poker,” said Dear San Diego co-host Tony Manolatos.

Michael Zucchet. Photo courtesy San Diego Municipal Employees Association

Zucchet oversees the City of San Diego’s largest labor union as General Manager of the San Diego Municipal Employees Association.

‍In addition to his day job, Michael is one of San Diego’s leading political minds, frequently called on for his strategic advice and recommendations. He’s also a fierce poker player, enjoying rare success in Vegas. Michael also serves as a San Diego Port Commissioner.

He’s married with two kids and he and his family reside in Ocean Beach. It’s his family life, he says, that’s the priority and it may not have been if his political career did not take an unexpected turn.

The Dear San Diego podcast with Tony Manolatos and Juan Hernandez is produced by JC Polk of Olas Media at the digital branding company’s studios in Mission Valley.