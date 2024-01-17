Aileen Pizarro and Aryana Pizarro. Photo via Memorial Service Facebook page

The city of San Diego has agreed to pay $6.125 million to the family of a mother and daughter killed in a 2018 wrong-way freeway crash.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed by the family of Aileen Pizarro, 43, and Aryana Pizarro, 12, whose SUV was struck head-on by a car driven by Trevor Heitmann, a YouTube star known by his online moniker “McSkillet.”

Heitmann, 18, was driving at over 100 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Interstate 805 when his car slammed into the victims’ vehicle, causing a fiery wreck that killed all three on Aug. 23, 2018.

The settlement, which the San Diego City Council will vote on for final approval next week, would include $4.25 million to Aileen Pizarro’s father, Miguel Angel Pizarro, and $1.875 million to her son, Angelo Pizarro.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged police were aware Heitmann was undergoing a mental health crisis after a psychiatrist reported concerns to law enforcement that Heitmann was a danger to himself and others.

Officers responded to Heitmann’s family’s Carmel Valley home shortly before the crash, but did not evaluate Heitmann or speak with him, according to the lawsuit.

City News Service contributed to this article.