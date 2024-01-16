Mayor Todd Gloria. Photo by Ken Stone

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was scheduled to travel to Washington D.C. Tuesday to attend the three-day U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting, where he will discuss the issue of immigration and participate in various sessions.

The conference’s 92nd winter meeting will take place Wednesday through Friday at the Capitol Hilton with a pre-conference session Tuesday on Women Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs.

Gloria is expected to return to San Diego on Friday.

On Wednesday, Gloria will deliver remarks during the Opioid Epidemic: Evidence-Informed Mayoral Strategies panel, speaking on his own actions combating the proliferation of that drug in the city.

Conference President and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will welcome more than 250 mayors from cities with populations of 30,000 or more from across the nation to discuss challenges facing cities, including mental health, public safety, immigration, housing and homelessness, workforce development and infrastructure investment.

Gloria is set to moderate a forum Thursday titled LGBTQ Alliance Meeting, with Satya Rhodes-Conway, the mayor of Madison, Wisconsin.

On Friday, he will moderate Current Issues in Immigration along with Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, and Tuscon Mayor Regina Romero.

The conference will also feature appearances by high-ranking Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and congressional leaders.

The meeting will conclude with the mayors meeting in the White House and remarks by President Joe Biden on Friday.

Gloria is a trustee in the United States Conference of Mayors leadership.

City News Service contributed to this article.