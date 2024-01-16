A closeup photo of a San Diego Police officer. Courtesy of the department

The City of San Diego is looking for applicants for its citizen-led Commission on Police Practices watchdog group.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the police oversight panel in 2020 in the wake of large national protests against racism and brutality by law enforcement, but it ran into years of delays, roadblocks, and resignations.

Per its website, the commission has investigatory, review, and auditing powers, including advisory recommendations about police department policy.

Anyone interested in joining the commission can be nominated by any member of the public or community organizations using this form. Nominees then have to accept their nomination in writing and complete the application here.