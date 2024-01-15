Rail stabilization work in San Clemente. Courtesy OCTA

A San Clemente beach stabilization project has been delayed for about two months, local legislators announced Monday.

In a joint statement issued Monday afternoon, Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point whose district encompasses north coastal San Diego, and San Clemente Mayor Victor Cabral said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decided to delay the project due to ongoing sand quality issues. The project is expected to resume — once better quality sand is acquired.

“We are extremely disappointed that this important sand replenishment project is being delayed,” the statement read. “Its completion is critical to San Clemente’s residents and economy and for protecting our local infrastructure like the LOSSAN Rail Corridor, which provides a vital rail connection for the region and is key to our national security.

“It is imperative that the Army Corps rectify ongoing issues and find high-quality sand that is suitable for our beaches. We fully expect for this project to restart in two months and will keep working with partners to ensure that happens.”

Mayor Cabral and I are disappointed that the San Clemente sand replenishment project will be delayed due to ongoing sand quality issues.



The San Clemente Beach sand replenishment project aims to stabilize the shoreline and bluffs, which is essential for the protection of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor, which is designated by the U.S. Department of Defense as part of the Strategic Rail Corridor Network and the second busiest rail corridor in the U.S.

In 2023, the rail line through San Clemente was closed to rail traffic because of a lack of sand supply in the region.

“We fought hard to kickstart this project, with Rep. Levin securing $9.3 million in federal construction funding and the city of San Clemente securing the required matching local funding,” according to the joint statement. “While this is a setback, we will continue to fight for the completion of this project in the coming months. Longer term delay is

unacceptable.”

City News Service contributed to this article.