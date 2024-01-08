Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters in November. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

California will hold the special primary election for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s recently vacated congressional seat on March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

Under California’s “jungle primary” system, all of the declared candidates for the 20th Congressional District in the Central Valley district are put against each other in the primary.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, no special general election will be held. If there is a special general election, it will take place on May 21.

The special election in the safe Republican district will determine who will hold the seat until November, eventually likely giving the GOP a critical vote in an extremely tight House of Representatives ahead of the Nov. 5 general election that will determine control of the entire chamber.

But until then, the seat will be empty for up to five months, depriving House Republicans of a key vote until then.

McCarthy was ousted by a gang of eight Republican rebels, who bucked the party and banded together with House Democrats to boot the speaker in an unprecedented vote.

His departure triggered three weeks of uncertainty, with House Republicans struggling to select a replacement for McCarthy. Mike Johnson, a Louisiana conservative, ultimately claimed the mantle.

McCarthy announced his resignation effective at the end of 2023, further narrowing House Republicans’ thin majority.

The Republicans currently have a 220-213 margin in the House.

Reuters contributed to this article.